MLB: Who won the Venezuelan duel? José Altuve vs Martín Pérez in the Astros game

Thursday’s matchday measured the Boston Red Sox vs the Astros from Houston where one of the most attractive duels of the day was recorded: Jose Altuve vs Martín Pérez.

In effect, the Red Sox and Astros were measured in the third game of the series, where the starting pitcher is the young and very talented Dominican. Martín Pérez.

The first meeting was in the bottom of the first inning with the game 0-0, where Jose after receiving a bad pitching, missed with a fly to center field.

In the second game of the day, in the bottom of the fourth inning with the red-legged up 3-0, Perez he dominated Astroboy with a fly to right.

Already in the third and last duel between Martin vs Joseph, in the bottom of the sixth episode with the red-legged ahead 3-0, Altuve he hit a superb strikeout without throwing it off, with a phenomenal 79 mph slider.

Here in the video you can part of the great work of the Creole serpentinero, where we can enjoy the punch that he put into José Altuve:

Happy #PerezDay to you & your family! #RedSox x @NationalPro pic.twitter.com/yTO5iDUUJQ – Red Sox (@RedSox) June 3, 2021

In the confrontation that these Venezuelan figures sustained in the MLB in the aforementioned meeting Red Sox vs Astros, The serpentine player took the best part by dominating him on a trio of occasions, including a masterful punch, where he was not afraid at any time.