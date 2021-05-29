MLB: Who won the Miguel Cabrera vs. Deivy Garcia match at Comerica Park? (Video)

The day of Saturday measured the Yankees New York vs the Tigers Detroit where one of the most attractive duels of the day was recorded: Miguel Cabrera vs Deivy Garcia.

In effect, the Yankees Y Tigers in the second game of the series where the starting pitcher is the young and very talented Dominican Deivy Garcia.

The first confrontation took place at the bottom of the first inning, where after Garcia take out the first two outs of the inning, it was the duel against the Venezuelan.

The first shift:

The Dominican started with two bad pitches, but then fanned Miggy with a 92 mph fastball.

Garcia He surprised the Creole with a gear change of 82.2 mph, to move to 2-2.

Then he challenged Michael with a 92.7 mph fastball and managed to fan him to get a tremendous strikeout.

The second turn:

In the second match of the day with a 2-2 count, he dominated it with a fly to right field.

Here in the video you can see the punch of Garcia to Cabrera, being the third batter of the inning he faced:

A 1-2-3 first inning for Deivi! pic.twitter.com/qqMxlEmJvI – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 29, 2021

In the confrontation that these weighty figures sustained in the MLB in the aforementioned meeting Yankees vs Tigers, The serpentine player took the best part by dominating him in a couple of opportunities, including a superb punch, where he did not show fear at any time.