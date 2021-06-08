MLB: Who has been the best leadoff hitter between Venezuelans Ronald Acuña Jr. and José Altuve in the majors?

We are going to analyze who has performed how best leadoff among Venezuelan players Ronald Acuña Jr. Y Jose Altuve with the Braves from Atlanta and Astros of Houston respectively in the MLB.

In this 2021 campaign a novel event occurred, how the placement of Jose Altuve as leadoff of the Astros And while it is true that the Venezuelan is a natural born hitter par excellence, it is no less true that each position in the line up implies a responsibility, since it includes a mission in the game.

In this case the leadoff He must always look to reach base, be in constant movement on the pads to score as a consequence of a hit by his teammates, but if he is constantly on the bases, you can say that he has done a good job.

If we locate the work of Ronald Acuña Jr. with the Braves, since he has been in the majors since 2018 he has been occupying that first place in the lineup, but both the Abuser and Altuve They are great hitters, I wanted to make this comparison and try to see who of the two has been the better first hitter in the MLB taking as reference this season 2021.

José Altuve:

JJ: 48

Ave: 302

Hits: 60

2B: 6

3B: 0

HR: 9

CA: 39

IQ: 27

BB: 22

SO: 32

SB: 2

Record Astros: 33-26 2nd Division West American League.

Ronald Acuña Jr .:

JJ: 53

Ave: 278

Hits: 54

2B: 9

3B: 1

HR: 17

CA: 46

IQ: 35

BB: 32

SO: 49

SB: 11

Record Braves: 28-29, 2nd Division East National League.

Who has been the best leadoff between Ronald Acuña Jr. and José Altuve?

Right off the bat the numbers Acuna Jr. look more spectacular than those of Altuve, he has stolen 11 bases looking to get back to 30-30, beating the little giant in extra-base hits, cheated pads and has seen action in 53 games, receiving 32 walks and managing to score 46 runs, but is hitting for 278.

Altuve meanwhile it has more hits connected than Acuna Jr. (60 vs 54) and although it is true that he does not have the same extra-base number as the Abusador, he has 9 home runs and 6 doubles, receiving 22 walks, he has been able to step on the plate 39 times, but it should be noted that he has seen action in 48 challenges, hitting a 302 average.

There are many numbers and it is really difficult to say that one has been better than the other because both have done a great job, although perhaps the manager of placing Ronald in that position and not in one where his aggressive hitting trait sets better, but this season he has taken more walks and running the bases has been a spectacle.

I can tell you that the performance of both has been fantastic and I remember two plays by these gentlemen teaching what it means to be a leadoff hitter, the links of which are below:

Who leans for Altuve may have in his favor the record of Astros, that thanks to their performance in these moments, the sidereal would be contesting the wild card game, which already counts as a pass to the playoffs.

Those who talk about Ronald, They will say that with his great performance he did not get his team to the postseason (I insist, at this time), but be careful, there are players who have won an MVP with their team eliminated, but beware, they can also argue that how leadoff The Abuser came close to playing the World Series last year, that’s where I left that one.

You can choose your favorite.