MLB: White Sox already know how long Luis Robert will be injured

The team of White sox from Chicago you already know how long they will have the Cuban out of action Louis robert, who suffered a hip injury on Sunday at the Big leagues (MLB).

Louis robert retired hurt Sunday in the game White sox vs. Cleveland Indians and the diagnosis of the injury was a hip flexor strain, which will take him away from the field for a long time this season. Big leagues.

According to sources close to the White Sox, this injury of Louis robert represents a complete tear of that place in his hip, so the Cuban will be three to four months (12-16 weeks) off the pitch in the 2021 campaign of MLB.

A base run was what caused that injury in Robert, who is undoubtedly an important piece in the lineup of the White sox and his discharge will be to take into account all that time in the nascent campaign of MLB it barely reached its first month of action.

Here is the report:

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announces Luis Robert is expected to be held out of baseball activities for the next 12-16 weeks. He has a Grade 3 hip flexor strain, which represents a complete tear. pic.twitter.com/EkiWvMcEsU – Baseball Authority (@BsblAuthority) May 3, 2021

Also, this Cuban injury Louis robert joins that of Eloy Jiménez, being two extremely sensitive casualties that the White sox in the gardens in the coming months of the MLB.

So far in 95 at-bats, Louis robert has 30 hits, a home run and only eight RBIs with the White sox in what is his second year in the Big leagues.