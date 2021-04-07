MLB: What was Jesús Luzardo’s performance with the Athletics against the Dodgers? (Video)

Let’s check what was the performance of the Venezuelan left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo with the Athletic of Oakland against the Dodgers of Los Angeles in the season 2021 in the MLB.

Indeed, the day on Wednesday faced the Dodgers of Los Angeles and Athletic from Oakland, where the Venezuelan pitcher Jesus Luzardo made his second start of the season.

The Creole for a space of 5.1 innings, where he allowed two runs, five hits, gave 4 walks and provided 6 strikeouts, where he left without decision and his ERA was 6.10.

44 got it done today. #RiseAndGrind pic.twitter.com/ve779iwyAE – Oakland A’s (@Athletics) April 7, 2021

Luzardo Despite presenting such a high ERA, his departure today is a sample of the dominant pitcher we saw last year and that the players need. Athletic to get out of the bad moment they live at the beginning of this campaign