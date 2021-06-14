MLB: What record do Ronald Acuña Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero share in the majors?

Let’s check that record share on the MLB the Venezuelan gardener Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Dominican Hall of Fame member Vladimir Guerrero.

The record that unites the Venezuelan player with the Dominican HOF in the Major Leagues is just two of four players in history to achieve a 20-20 (at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases) in the second half of a season in the majors.

The other two players who achieved such a feat are Willie Mays and Barry Bonds, whose record of such a brand of these four horses is as follows:

Willie Mays (23 HR – 21 BR / 1956) Barry Bonds (20 HR – 23 BR / 1997)

Vladimir Guerrero (20 HR – 23 BR / 2002)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (20 HR – 23 BR / 2019)

In all the history of the @LasMayores only 4 players have been 20-20 only in the 2nd half of a season. The weight of these Men: Willie Mays, 23HR – 21BR 1956

Barry Bonds, 20HR – 23 BR 1997

🇩🇴 Vlad Guerrero, 20HR – 23BR 2002

🇻🇪 Ronald Acuna Jr. 20HR – 24BR 2019 PS 👇 pic.twitter.com/ewPOFhAEga – AJ Torres (@ajtorresd) June 13, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. achieved that pre-named 20-20 in the fewest number of games than the other historical figures (66), so the native of La Sabana in just three and a half seasons in the majors, is already rubbing shoulders and having a coffee with history .

From that list Mays and Warrior They are in the Hall of Fame, while Bonds not because of the problem that there was with him and the scandal of prohibited substances, because otherwise he would have time inside, which means that if the career of Acuna Jr. continue how it goes, we can see him as a member of the HOF, how Guerrero Sr. is the father of his great brother Vladimir Jr.