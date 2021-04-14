MLB: What brand do José Altuve and Richard Hidalgo share in the majors?

The Venezuelan big league Jose Altuve of the Astros Houston shares a brand with compatriot former bigleaguer Richard Hidalgo on the MLB.

The renowned Venezuelan players who also coincided in the LVBP with the Navegantes del Magallanes, share the mark of possessing 134 home runs with the Astros from Houston, ranking number 10 in franchise history.

Once Altuve hit your next home run with the Astros, will serve to break the tie with Richard and how the next goal will be to pass Puerto Rican José Cruz who hit 138 full-turn hits with the sidereal.

The match between José Altuve and Richard Hidalgo # Magallanes

Without a doubt that when Altuve He came to the world of baseball, it seemed very difficult that he could hit so many home runs in the Major Leagues, that helped with his great contact, we could see a few more bombings in his career, which has led him so far to win a League MVP American, three batting titles, a World Series ring.

Compared to the build and power of Richard Hidalgo It looked very unlikely, but that’s how the ball is, round and it comes in a square box.

Photo: Courtesy of the BBC Magallanes Press.