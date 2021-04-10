MLB: What an Abuse! Ronald Acuña Jr. lived a magical night in Atlanta

The Venezuelan big league Ronald Acuña Jr. lived a special day in the city of Atlanta leading his team to a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The day on Friday faced the Braves from Atlanta with the Philadelphia Phillies, where the Abuser continues with the hot stick and the glove as well.

Acuna Jr. In the bottom of the fifth inning with a runner on base and the scoreboard in favor of the Quakers 1-0, he hit a gigantic 456-foot home run through center field to flip the tortilla and give the advantage to the Braves 2-1.

Then in the top of the sixth inning with the Braves Up 3-1, the Phillies had two runners on base, with two outs on the board.

The Quauqeros batter gives a dangerous connection to right field and the Abuser with a great run takes a jump decapitating the ball and getting a big zero.

The Creole also took his moment to take selfies with a fan in the middle of the game:

In total, the Venezuelan went 5-4, with a home run, a double, two RBIs and spectacular play to guide the Atlanta Braves’ 8-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.