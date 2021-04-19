MLB: Were Alex Rodriguez’s Major League Hall of Fame doors closed due to the breakdown of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez?

We will analyze if you are they closed the doors of Living room of the Fame of the MLB to the former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez for him breach of his relationship with the diva Jennifer Lopez.

Players really should be inducted into the Hall of Fame for their performance on the field of play during their career and in the case of Alex Rodriguez it has the errand done, since its numbers are to be approved in its first year of eligibility and unanimously.

Now, when we analyze what the Hall of Fame is looking for, I consider that it tries to place out-of-series players both on and off the field, that is, that it has been possible to see great behavior as a human being, that person who always remained of good behavior in society.

Their numbers:

Alex Rodriguez played in the Major Leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and his beloved New York Yankees.

The slugger left similar numbers at the end of his career:

Hits: 3115

Home runs: 696

Driven: 2,086

Scored: 2021

All Star: 14

MVP: 3

WS: 1

Steroid problems:

As is known, Rodríguez once admitted that he used steroids during his career and that he knew that it could cost him his entrance to the Hall of Fame.

Failing that, A-Rod stated the following:

“When you have a contract for hundreds of millions of dollars, you can literally sit on the couch and get fat… but I made a mistake that cost me more than 40 million dollars, my reputation, and maybe my induction into the Hall of Fame. , Among many other things”.

Now, we cannot end that dream until the ballots come out and Alex since his retirement as a baseball player has been linked to the ball as a baseball commentator with Big Papi David Ortíz and see him work every year, every playoffs recounting their experiences, it is an advantage that Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling and company have not had.

But a tweet that a Dominican journalist placed about A-Rod about it at the time is striking:

Alex Rodriguez…

Looks like the one to break through “The Steroid Barrier” and enter Cooperstown.

Did your relationship with Jennifer López represent a hope to enter the HOF?

That really is something complicated to define, but I insist, an advantage that it has Alex Rodriguez About the other candidates for the HOF, is that he has always been active on the networks and on his sports channel on television, where together with Big Papi they have played jokes live and that has struck people well.

Now a relationship with Jennifer Lopez It implied a sign of emotional stability, because the Puerto Rican represents beauty in women in every sense of the word.

In the time they lasted together, in the sport the couple sounded to the point of bidding to buy the New York Mets in the Major Leagues but they could not, although that attempt was a good start.

We do not know what turns life takes, but it seems that this break between A-Rod and JLO is final.

Now that image of two powerful figures together, with business projects, sports and always active in the networks, magazines, television, really that possibility of A-Rod to enter the HOF, could be opened, I do not know to what extent, but it is a possibility which is now closed in this way

I want to clarify that A-Rod has the numbers to be in Cooperstown, but his extra-sports situations have taken him away from that exaltation, but that relationship with JLO, with all that that represented, could open such a small door for it, but with what happened, it seems that it closes again.