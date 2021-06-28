MLB went down to the first: Puerto Rican Héctor Santiago was expelled in the middle of the game for use of sticky substances



Santiago was inspected at the end of the fifth inning.

Photo: Quinn Harris / .

Less than a week after the start of the application of the new review rule to pitchers, MLB found the first offender. The Puerto Rican Hector Santiago, a Seattle Mariners pitcher, was expelled by officials Sunday after being inspected after finishing an inning.

The umpires met to thoroughly inspect his glove, which they confiscated. After deliberating, and exchanging words with manager Scott Servais, they made the decision: expulsion.

Santiago was reviewed after finishing the fifth inning. He pitched 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and one run. He struck out four batters during his performance.

The expulsion was not taken the wrong way, at least not externally. But he did look surprised and incredulous at what was happening.

As of June 21, MLB began to review to pitchers 8-10 times per game, in order to verify whether or not they use “foreign substances”, in reference to sticky substances that improve the grip and rotation of the ball when it is thrown.

MLB warned that any pitcher who is discovered would be sent off in the middle of the game. In addition, you could face a suspension of up to 10 matches.

Therefore, Santiago was expelled as soon as the officers detected that his glove was sticky. It was retained and will be analyzed in order to determine the substance it has. Depending on this, MLB may proceed with the sanction in the event that the use of an illicit substance is confirmed.

At the post-match press conference, Héctor Santiago assured that he did not use any illegal substance, and that his glove became sticky as a result of the mixture of sweat and resin, a product that he did admit to using, but which is not illegal for MLB.

It only remains to wait for the determinations of the investigation. The Puerto Rican starter has the right to appeal the decision made if he so wishes.