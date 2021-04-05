MLB: Washington Nationals prospect Mason Denaburg underwent Tommy John surgery

The leaflet of the Nationals of Washignton in the MLB Mason Denaburg underwent the Tommy John surgery.

The leaflet pitcher Mason Denaburg recently underwent a surgery from Tommy John.

The right-hander was Washington’s first-round pick from a Florida high school in 2018.

He didn’t pitch professionally that season, he threw 20.1 rookie innings in 2019, then missed all of last year recovering from shoulder surgery.

Now you will lose all of 2021 and most likely a good part of 2022 rehabilitating from this last procedure.

Denaburg remains a highly regarded talent; Baseball America ranked him ninth among Washington farmers in its most recent organizational rankings.

The 21-year-old will rehab and hopefully return to action at some point next season.

Denaburg will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft if he is not added to the Nationals’ 40-man roster after the 2022 season.