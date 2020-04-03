There is a plan to start the season Big leagues that makes Commissioner Rob Manfred and several of the team owners smile. If the coronavirus pandemic allows it, MLB would have its Opening Day on Saturday, July 4, the date on which the independence of the United States is commemorated.

The managers want that in all the parks that have meetings that afternoon, the patriotic sense of the Americans is reaffirmed and, in turn, a global message is sent that the country, again, is standing.

Baseball is known as the national pastime of Americans, so at the offices of the League They believe that it would have a lot of meaning and would help reaffirm the sense of belonging.

