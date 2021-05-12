MLB: Victor Caratini released Grand Slam with the San Diego Padres (Video)

The receiver of the Fathers from San Diego, Victor Caratini, made himself felt quickly on the doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies and released a huge Grand Slam on Wednesday’s matchday at the Major League Baseball – MLB.

In the sixth inning and with the game tied 1-1, Victor Caratini paved the way for the victory of the Fathers of San Diego, releasing a huge Grand Slam with which he reached three home runs this season of the Big leagues.

On a 2-0 count, the Puerto Rican of the Fathers He punished the Rockies’ Robert Stephenson with that Grand Slam, who left a four-seam fastball in the receiving power zone, who did not hesitate to pull the ball to right field and land a home run with bases loaded in the field. MLB.

Here the video:

That Grand Slam of Caratini, reached 401 feet and went 110.8 miles per hour, being a hit that helped him reach 16 towed in the current harvest of the MLB with the Padres team, who once again did “Slam Diego” this 2021.

In addition, this player from the Fathers He shows that he can be effective on both sides of the game, defending on catching, just as he did on Joe Musgrove’s no-hitter and now with this superb Grand Slam with which he reached 18 hits this season.