MLB; Venezuelans with the most hits and RBIs in a Major League game

David Peralta joined the short ready from venezuelan with more pushed Y hits in a play for life in Big leagues – MLB. Victor Martinez and Avisail García are the others.

Arizona Dbacks outfielder David Peralta managed to register important numbers in a game of the MLB. The Creole had five hits and managed to drive in seven runs in his team’s victory in the Big leagues.

Both Peralta and the Arizona desert team. have a good time in the MLB, as the Dbacks outfielder joined the short ready from venezuelan with more hits Y pushed in the big top.

Here the ready;

Víctor Martínez Avisail García David Peralta

It should be noted that Avisail García and David Peralta are the only ones venezuelans that are still active in the Big leagues, since Víctor Martínez retired in the 2018 campaign from the MLB.

The Dbacks player registered .269 average, 16 RBIs and two homers with the Arizona Rattlesnakes in the 2021 season of the big tent.

The information was shared by sports journalist Robert Pérez on his personal Twitter account.

Here we share the data of MLB;