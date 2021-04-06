MLB: Venezuelan pitcher Jean Machí signed with West Virgina Power of the Atlantic League

The Venezuelan pitcher Jean Machí signed with West Virgina Power of the Atlantic League.

In fact, the Creole signed with the club that gives him the most cordial welcome through his Twitter account, where he leaves the following message:

“Welcome to the Jean Machi team!

Former San Francisco Giant Pitcher

He spent more than 5 years in MLB, where he compiled a 13-2 record, 3.38 ERA and 6 saves. ”

Previously, agent Alejandro Xena informed journalist Ignacio Serrano that Machí signed that contract to continue his career abroad. The Atlantic League is an independent circuit that has an agreement with the MLB from this year 2021 to function almost like a MiLB.

That is why we wish the Venezuelan closer in his new professional challenge the best of luck.