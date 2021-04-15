MLB: Venezuelan pitcher Eduard Bazardo made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox

The Venezuelan pitcher Eduard bazardo made its debut on the MLB with the Boston Red Sox.

Indeed today the debut of the Venezuelan pitcher Eduard bazardo with the Boston Red Sox, who belongs to the Magellan Navigators in the LVBP.

The event occurred in the second game of a double day between the Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins, where he pitched a no-run inning, struck out a batter and walked two.

Venezuelan Eduard Bazardo makes his debut with the Boston Red Sox. Launcher, belongs to the Magellan Navigators in the LVBP. 310.0 IP with a 2.55 ERA in the minor leagues. He is 25 years old and after Tucupita Marcano and Luis Oviedo he is the third graduating in 2021. 🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/yTe5rsih6B – Guillermo Liñares (@ guille94) April 14, 2021

In the minor leagues Bazar left the following performance: 310.0 IP with a 2.55 ERA in the minor leagues and is only 25 years old.

After Tucupita Marcano and Luis Oviedo, he is the third Venezuelan debutant in 2021.

It is an arm that could be very useful with the red-legged and we hope that this is the beginning of a great career in the MLB for the Creole.