MLB: Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera’s son won another minor league championship

Christopher Cabrera who is he child from the Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera figure in the MLB with the Detroit Tigers, won another championship in the minor leagues.

Little Christopher Cabrera who is the child from the Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera, Through his Instagram account he published the information that his team the Sharks achieved another championship Super Nit.

On this occasion Cabrerita tells that when they were going to play the semifinals of the tournament to obtain the champion, the games could not be held due to the rains.

Therefore, according to the regulations of that tournament, they gave the title of champion to the Sharks for presenting a better ranking, whose image also appears in Christopher’s publication.

The little boy’s talent Christopher It is becoming more and more evident and it is obvious that he is following in the footsteps of the Venezuelan batting legend, how is his father Miguel Cabrera.

This type of achievement is important for the young man that soon we will see him shining on a playing field and depending on when he retires Miguel Cabrera, who removes and Michael retreating from the ball, while Christopher asks for a field to throw a stick.