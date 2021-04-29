MLB: Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera volunteered to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in Michigan

The Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers from Detroit volunteered how voluntary in order to promote the vaccinations of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.

Indeed the future slugger Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera has volunteered to serve as co-chair of the Michigan Protect Commission and help advance education efforts and vaccination of COVID-19 of the state, according to Governor Whitmer.

On the other hand Cabrera He also spoke on the subject and explained the following:

“Based on what I know from getting vaccinated already, the shots are nowhere near as bad as the virus. Our goal with the Commission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and I hope my support toward that end is successful. “

It’s a great gesture on the part of Michael who perfectly could have stayed calm with his vaccine and remain focused on his personal goals in this campaign, but no, he offered to serve as co-chair of the Protect Commission Michigan where it will seek to carry out as many vaccines as possible against the Covid-19 in the state of Michigan.

Hopefully that mission will be successful to try to eradicate that virus even in that state and be an example for other communities, so that other figures join this noble cause.