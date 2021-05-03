MLB: Venezuelan journalist Humberto Acosta analyzes Miguel Cabrera’s offensive drought in the majors

The renowned Venezuelan sports journalist Humberto Acosta made a great analysis of the offensive drought running through the Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera on the MLB.

Indeed, the renowned chronicler through his twitter account gave a great explanation of what may be happening with Miguel Cabrera and his offensive drought.

Acosta points out that there may be various reasons that generate this bad moment for a batter.

We are going to present the aforementioned analysis below:

Humberto expresses that from what he has seen in little more than 40 years as a journalist specialized in baseball, from what he has heard from players and coaches, batting coaches and trauma doctors, offensive droughts can basically occur for these reasons:

1.- They are within the dynamics of the game, since any player can suffer them, even Babe Ruth or Ted Williams.

2.- A physical discomfort or injury that does not allow hitting with the usual naturalness.

3.- Slowness in the swing, due to that annoyance or the expense caused by time. The ball that previously connected with authority now reaches the catcher’s mascot first.

4.- Biological age, since it is the natural wear that every human being suffers, only that it can reach some first than others.

However, he clarifies that he does not know more about this than Miguel Cabrera, much less, he has to tell him what to do.

Finally, perhaps the main cause of an offensive drought, in one game or extensive in several, would be to modify the usual routine at home for some reason, among which could be some of those expressed in his previous tweet.

But he insists that Miguel Cabrera knows that better than all of us put together.

Here is the thread of the journalist’s tweets:

I can add to what was explained magistally by Mr. Acosta, that the pressure factor may be playing a trick on the Creole, because he is on the verge of historical marks such as 500 home runs and 3,000 hits.

If only Michael Get out of that slump soon and we can see the hitter who finished the 2020 season in full swing.