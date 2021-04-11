MLB: Venezuelan José Altuve ranks third in multiple hit games with the Houston Astros

The Venezuelan Jose Altuve is located in the third place from multiple hit games with the Astros of Houston in the MLB.

The day of Saturday measured the Athletes from Oakland and Astros from Houston where a historical event occurred.

The Creole Jose Altuve reached the number of 463 games of multiple hits, placing himself in the third historical box of the Astros alone, surpassing César Cedeño on that list.

At the bottom of the third inning Altuve he made his first hit of the game with a double to left field.

Then in the bottom of the seventh inning the Creole gave his second hit of the game with another double to center field with which he drove in a run, but the Venezuelan entered history.

Here I present the video that recorded the historic moment:

Another race for @LosAstros thanks to Altuve’s hit # MLBenFD @AdrianGarciaMqz @carlitosalvarez pic.twitter.com/1iu9XZzQPV – FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) April 10, 2021

Jose Altuve is another Venezuelan who is experiencing a great moment on the offensive at the beginning of this season, sending a message that what happened last year was circumstantial and that this one comes with everything.