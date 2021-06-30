MLB: Venezuelan German Márquez did not achieve the no-hitter, but a Maddux

The Venezuelan of the Colorado Rockies, German Marquez, today came close to getting a new no-hitter in the 2021 season Big leagues (MLB), but he did achieve something historic for his organization and Coors Field: A “Maddux”.

A “Maddux” is a complete shutout game for a pitcher with fewer than 100 pitches in the field. Big leagues, thing he got on the day of today the venezuelan German Marquez with the Rockies and just 92 pitches in his team’s 8-0 victory, coming close to getting the no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the ninth inning, the Pirates broke the no-hitter, no-run game for the Venezuelan of the Rockies That really was huge on the mound at Coors Field on today, where he achieved his seventh victory of the 2021 season of MLB.

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bCgnh8fYNF – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 30, 2021

A 1-hit shutout on 92 pitches. What a performance by @ germanmarquez5. pic.twitter.com/vaQx9FR93d – MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2021

While he did not get what may have been the eighth no-hitter of the current harvest of Big leagues, with his 92-pitch shutout, he got the second “Maddux” in Los Angeles’ stadium history. Rockies, something extremely historical considering that this park is cataloged for hitters due to its size.

Here the report:

German Marquez! No no-hitter, but he just threw a shutout on 92 pitches It’s the 2nd ‘Maddux’ (SHO on fewer than 100 P) in Coors Field history The other: Aaron Cook, 1/7/08 for the Rockies vs the Padres. 79 pitches! – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 30, 2021

The Venezuelan Germán Marquez is joined Aaron Cook as the only pitchers in Coors Field history to get a shutout with fewer than 100 pitches (7/1/08 for Rockies vs. the Parents.).

In addition, the fans of Rockies recognized the work of Marquez, who despite not achieving the no-hitter, finished with nine innings of work, a single hit, a walk and five strikeouts. but in the same way he got the ovation and left in applause when he got the shutout against the Pirates in the MLB.

Following this action, the Venezuelan law of the Rockies he now has a 3.62 ERA with a 7-6 record and a total of 94 strikeouts.