MLB: Venezuelan Felipe Vázquez was found guilty of multiple cases of sexual abuse of minors



The former pitcher could spend decades in jail, but there is also the possibility that he will be deported to Venezuela.

Photo: Joe Sargent / Getty Images

In the last hours the resolution of multiple cases of sexual assault, by a player who played in MLB. Venezuelan Felipe Vázquez, former pitcher of the Pittsburgh pirates, has been declared guilty of having committed sexual abuse and had been investigated by a total of 15 cases.

According to reports from David kaplan, the Venezuelan pitcher was found guilty in the United States, after extensive investigations were carried out to determine his relationship with multiple cases of sexual abuse, including that of a minor.

BREAKING – Felipe Vazquez found GUILTY of sexual assault and indecent assault with minor and sexual abuse of children. NOT GUILTY on all but a few of the unlawful contact with minor charges. Still combing through verdict. – David Kaplan (@DKaplanWTAE) May 21, 2021

The former Major League Baseball player was linked in 15 crimes related to misconduct in the sexual sphere. According to information from Mick Stellini, the Venezuelan faced charges of “corruption of minors and indecent abuse“However, he pleaded not guilty to 10 other cases that linked him having relations with a minor.

Vázquez was arrested in September 2019 after allegedly was in a relationship with an underage woman, since 2017. The woman related to the case had moved to Florida in 2018, but would have continued to maintain relationships with the player.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez was found guilty Thursday of statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children and child pornography, among other charges. pic.twitter.com/26V2gBcvda – Baseball Authority (@BsblAuthority) May 21, 2021

In addition, according to reports, the Venezuelan was also accused of a case of child pornography with “sexually implicit images”. These would have been supplied by the victim herself while she was in St. Louis, in 2019.

Nevertheless, Vázquez was denying all the accusations during the trial. The former player alleged that he thought that the young woman with whom he had multiple conversations, she was a mature woman.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez convicted in child sex case https://t.co/oJr4VidtYf – Pennsylvania Sports (@pasports) May 21, 2021

In this sense, the former closer of the Pittsburgh pirates he will have to wait for the sentence that will be handed down by the American judges. Until the moments of unknown the conviction of the player. Under the laws of the United States, Vázquez could spend several decades in jail, but there is also the possibility that be deported to Venezuela.

The former Venezuelan pitcher was in the MLB from 2015 to 2019. In addition to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Vázquez was part of the organization of the Washington Nationals, franchise with which debuted in the majors.

MLB All-Star Felipe Vazquez convicted of sexually abusing teen, could face deportation – Major League Baseball News – https://t.co/H2UEEVyLEu pic.twitter.com/geYVBJMqVG – NBA, NFL & MLB News Now (@ MLB_News247) May 21, 2021

Ultimately, Pittsburgh placed Vázquez in the restricted list after his arrest in 2019. By that time, the “criollo” lived an upward moment in his sports career in Major League Baseball. In that year had reached the highest number of victories in his career. Felipe will still maintain ties with his team until his contract expires. in the end of the 2021 season.

You may also like:

Boxer Félix Verdejo pleaded not guilty to the murder of Keishla Rodríguez: he will remain in prison

Gloves stained with blood: two stories of boxers who murdered their wives