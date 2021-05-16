MLB: Venezuelan Astros pitcher Luis García with a great start earned his first win in the majors

The Venezuelan pitcher of the Astros from Houston Luis Garcia with a great exit he got his first win on the MLB.

In what is only his second season in the Major Leagues, the Creole pitcher had had good performances but the victory had eluded him.

Well, that wait is over for Garcia who obtained his first victory in the Major Leagues, thanks to the great game he threw to the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The Creole stayed on the mound for five innings, where he allowed five hits, gave up two walks, struck out five and allowed one run in the same first inning, arriving on a sacrifice fly by Aledmys Díaz.

Meanwhile, the Astros supported him with the offensive production of Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker who drove in all six of the Astros’ runs, which allowed him to beat the Texas Rangers with a score of 6-5.

The Venezuelan pitcher is now in the season with a 1-3 mark with a 3.34 ERA, but his record does not reflect how well he has thrown and that is known to Dusty Baker, who fully trusts in the talent of this young man.

Source: MLB.com