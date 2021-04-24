MLB Unveils 2021 All-Star Game Logo

Major League Baseball (MLB – Major Leagues) unveiled the logo of the Play from Stars 2021, The same that will take place at the Coors Field stadium in the city of Colorado, home of the Rockies.

Following the change of headquarters from Atlanta to Colorado, MLB finally unveiled the logo that identifies this season’s edition 2021 of Play from Stars of the Big leagues, The same that will be held in the middle of the harvest on July 13.

At first, this Play from Stars 2021 it was to be held at Truist Park in Atlanta. However, a few days ago the MLB announced that it was withdrawing the headquarters of said city, due to a controversial law that now governs the voting process in the state of Georgia, which is why it will be in Colorado and today they make official the logo that identifies this event.

Here is the report:

The logo features a star in typical Rockies purple, embroidered in silver, white and black with the name of the Rockies. Play from Stars and the city of Colorado and the lower part of the star has the silhouette of the Rocky Mountains.

Furthermore, according to the press release of MLB, the violet color of the Rockies along with the modern geometry of the mountains exemplifies the view from downtown Denver and Coors Field. The iconic style of the club can be detailed in the typeface. It’s Rockies style and colors for this one Play from Stars 2021.