MLB uncovered the pot of “glue” for major league pitchers

Major League Baseball (MLB) finally ruled today on the case of sticky substances that some launchers they are using in baseball Big leagues, this through a memorandum.

Based on information collected during the first two months of the 2021 season, including numerous complaints from players, umpires, coaches, and executives, there is a prevalence of foreign substance use by players. launchers in the Big leagues and in the minor leagues. Many collected baseballs have dark amber markings that are sticky to the touch.

The MLB recently completed extensive testing to determine whether the use of foreign substances has a material impact on performance. That investigation concluded that the aforementioned substances significantly increase the spin speed and movement of the baseball, providing launchers Those who use these substances give an unfair competitive advantage over hitters and pitchers who do not use foreign substances, and results in less action on the field.

“After an extensive process of repeated warnings to no avail, gathering information from current and former players and others across the sport, two months of in-depth data collection, listening to our fans, and thoughtful deliberations, I have determined that a new one is needed. application of foreign substances to level the playing field, ”said Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Here is the report:

Among the highlights of this memorandum from the office of the MLB have:

Informs MLB that as of June 21 there will be a new method to detect substances that launchers smear balls. Umpires will not need claims to review pitcher. Guilty will be expelled from the game and suspended for 10 games. Penalties will increase for repeat offenders. Recipients will also be subject to routine inspections. Referees will also inspect a position player for conduct consistent with the use of a foreign substance by the pitcher. Clubs may not replace a player on the roster who is suspended for any offense on the field.

With information from MLB.com and Ken Rosenthal.