MLB. Tyler Glasnow is “scolded” by his mother after swearing at play

The monticular star of the Tampa Rays, Tyler glasnow He confessed last Wednesday night that he had been scolded for his mother after being seen saying rude words in a live game on international television.

After a sensational catch by Kevin Kiermaier, teammate of Tyler glasnow in the Rays of the MLB, the pitcher was seen uttering various curses in celebration of the play, a fact that led to the mother from this to scolding him for his bad actions in the middle of the live game.

Tyler glasnow, confessed to all the press the actions of his mother, Donna glasnow, who said his mother had scolded him in a text message, where he criticized the actions by the star of the MLB, urging him to cover his mouth when uttering inappropriate words on television.

The star pitcher of the Rays, he had said, as a result of Kiermaier’s catch: “Mier * de mier *. Son of bitch #. What the fuck! ”, A fact that caused the annoying action of his mother, reaching the point of the player himself letting the press know that he had been scolded by his mother.

“My mom texted me like, ‘You have to stop swearing on TV,’” she said. Glasnow After Game. “‘Cover your mouth or something like that.’

“There are some swear words when everything is going well or someone is doing well. So, I should work on covering my mouth like my mom said, ”he added.

Actions by the mother of Tyler glasnowDonna, the world has passed, who in the same way leaves a message for all the mothers of the world in “not applaud the bad habits of your children”, even if it is a star of the MLB as in the case of the pitcher of the Rays.

Tyler glasnow, in the current season of the MLB has posted a 3-1 record in six games pitched this season, who is pitching for a 1.67 ERA, 56 strikeouts, being the third-highest pitcher in the league with the most chocolates awarded to date.