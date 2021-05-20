MLB: Trey Mancini hit his 10th home run in the 2021 season

The baseball player Orioles from Baltimore, Trey Mancini, pint to return of the year in the Big leagues (MLB), since this Thursday he fired his tenth home run of the year and the third in two days, as did his rival Randy Arozarena.

In less than 24 hours, Trey mancini recorded his third home run against the Tampa Rays and thus reached 10 this season of Big leagues, making it clear that he is fully recovered and with the intention of shining for the Orioles.

After overcoming cancer and being away from the grounds of MLB, Mancini He returned with everything to wear the uniform of the Orioles, Since in his return season, he is among the players with the most home runs this 2021, being only four behind the leader who is Shohei Ohtani.

On this occasion, the player of the Orioles He punished Rich Hill with a home run towards his opposing band, which served to boost and score his team’s first run on this early day in the 2021 campaign of the Las Mayores.

Here’s the home run:

That hit of Mancini, reached 381 feet and left the stadium at 100.5 miles per hour, being a four-seam fastball that stayed in his power zone.

THERE GOES THAT MANCINI‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/gO82S5iEXF – Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) May 20, 2021

What’s more, Trey reached 39 RBIs, 45 hits and a .276 average in his first 43 games after returning to action with the Orioles.