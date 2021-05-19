MLB: Trevor Bauer spoke of the case of Yermín Mercedes

The home run theme of Yermin Mercedes In 3-0 it has turned the whole world of the Big leagues (MLB), which is why the controversial pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Trevor Bauer, spoke regarding this situation.

This became very controversial after Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa left him badly off. Yermin Mercedes with their statements, however, multiple characters from the MLB They have shown their support for the Dominican, as it was this time Trevor Bauer.

Tony La Russa first criticized the home run of Mercedes and then he did not see as a bad intention the pitching attempt of the Minnesota Twins pitcher towards the Dominican slugger, which is why Bauer he made himself feel like always on his Twitter.

“Dear Hitters: If I hit a 3-0 home run, I won’t consider it a crime. Dear ones still pissed off by a hitting batter, please get out of the game. I can’t believe we’re still talking about 3-0 changes. If you don’t like it, coaches or pitchers, be better, “he wrote. Trevor bauer in defense of Yermín Mercedes.

As well as Bauer, many players and figures related to the MLB They have defended the Dominican for the White Sox, so the game he uses is endorsed by various people in the world of baseball.

Dear hitters: If you hit a 3-0 homer off me, I will not consider it a crime. Dear people who are still mad about a hitter hitting: kindly get out of the game. Can’t believe we’re still talking about 3-0 swings. If you don’t like it, managers or pitchers, just be better. – Trevor Bauer (ト レ バ ー ・ バ ウ ア ー) (@BauerOutage) May 18, 2021

Added to Bauer, other figures of the Big leagues as Rachel Luba, Tim Anderson and journalist Enrique Rojas came out in support of the statements that after LaRussa’s statements, Yermin Mercedes performed.