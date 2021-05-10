MLB: Trevor Bauer pitched a great game against the Angels but took the loss (Video)

The pitcher of the Dodgers of the Angels Trevor bauer threw a Great game but he took the defeat against the Los Angeles Angels in the MLB.

The great acquisition of the Dodgers in the free agency market Trevor Bauer, On this Sunday in the duel that measured the two teams from Los Angeles, he launched a great ball game, but did not have the offensive support of his team, adding the defeat with a score of 2-1.

The Dodgers they spiked ahead in the top of the third inning on Chris Taylor’s RBI single to a 1-0 scoreline.

The Angels took advantage of Bauer in the bottom of that inning, where on a bases loaded Jared Walsh hit a rules double to flip the board and put the stock 2-1.

He got it from his mama. pic.twitter.com/pShZ1qphYR – Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 9, 2021

Outside of that fateful entrance, Trevor He did not allow greater freedoms launched an extraordinary meeting and in fact from the cameras it is seen that Bauer arriving at the cave asks manager Dave Roberts for one more inning but he was emphatic in telling him that his work ended there.

Trevor he ended his line as follows:

Entries: 6

Hits: 4

Races: 2

Tickets: 2

Strikeouts: 9.

Trevor Bauer is now 3-2 with a 2.50 ERA.

Trevor Bauer, Nasty 87mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/chTYvGKSl3 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 9, 2021

Trevor Bauer, 96mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/enBHX4XLXh – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 9, 2021