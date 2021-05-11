MLB: Toros de Tijuana to nothing of another Major League reinforcement

The team of Bulls from Tijuana is close to naming a new Major League Baseball category booster (MLB), it is about the Mexican Oliver Perez, who could see action this year in the Mexican Baseball League.

Through a press conference, the Venezuelan manager of the Bulls from Tijuana, Omar Vizquel, announced that Oliver Perez could be a new reinforcement for the 2021 season of the Mexican Baseball League, being another of those players with experience of MLB.

Oliver Perez was released by the Indians and is currently a free agent, so without a doubt this left-handed pitcher would be an important piece for the Indians. Bulls from Tijuana in the next Mexican League, which begins on May 20.

In addition, Vizquel himself confirmed that Perez It is in the plans of the Bulls for the Mexican League, but details have yet to be finalized to make it official, taking into account that the category of MLB of this player makes it even more relevant.

“He is a Mexican who is always important in any team and for us it would be an honor to have him, but there are always some little things that need to be finished. If it is in the plans but nothing has been confirmed about it, “said Vizquel about Oliver Pérez.

Here is the report:

Perez 39 years and 19 seasons of experience in the MLB, could certainly be an important arm for the Bulls from Tijuana and his career numbers are 73 wins, 93 losses, 1,545 strikeouts and a 4.33 ERA in 696 games.