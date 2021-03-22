MLB Top 5 hitters with the most home runs in 2021 Bryce Harper Juan Soto Cody Bellinger Mike Trout and Ronald Acuña Jr

The 2021 season of the MLB returns to normal after having a campaign cut by the coronavirus in 2020 and on April 1, play ball will be shouted on the traditional Opening Day. The objective? Prevent Los angeles dodgers repeat title in the World Series.

The experts have already made their predictions and the Fan Graphs portal selected the five players who will hit the most home runs in the 2021 MLB season. To the surprise of many, Mike Trout is not the first and as the good is waiting, let’s start with fifth place.

The fifth position is shared by two players: Matt Chapman (Oakland Athletics) and Bryce Harper Philadelphia (Philadelphia Phillies), to whom they give a projection of 34 home runs and an average of .246 and .259, respectively. Will they meet expectations?

For Fan Graphs, the fourth Major League Baseball player who will hit the most home runs in the 2021 season is Juan Soto with 37 homers. Additionally, the Washington Nationals outfielder is forecast for the second-best MLB average for 2021: .305.

Top three home run players in MLB 2021

The podium has arrived! The current World Series MVP, Cody bellinger would be the third player who would hit the most home runs in 2021 according to experts with 38 homers, while Mike Trout and Ronald Acuña Jr. They are the second and first player with the best home run projection. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder would connect 39 and the Atlanta Braves 43.