MLB to suspend pitchers who use sticky substances on balls: figures like Trevor Bauer and Tyler Glasnow criticized the measure



Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has been targeted for his use of sticky substances on the ball.

As of June 21, MLB will impose harsh penalties on pitchers who use sticky substances to improve grip on balls.. For star pitchers like Trevor Bauer and Tyler Glasnow, the measure hurts them too much. The controversy continues.

The officers check pitchers 8-10 times per game, in order to verify whether or not they use “foreign substances”. If a pitcher is discovered using these substances, he will be expelled from the game, Y face a 10-game suspension, according to ESPN reports.

Pitchers vs. MLB

The controversy gained momentum after statements by Gerrit cole, Yankees ace, who hinted that he uses substances to improve his grip, and that this action is a tradition that has been transferred from generation to generation.

Tyler glasnowThe Tampa Bay Rays ace, who recently injured his elbow, attributed his injury to the change he had to make due to MLB observations: “I really think I got injured from it. It frustrates me that they (MLB) don’t understand. Pitchers need to have some control and grip on the ball. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else“, He counted.

Trevor bauer, one of the most recognized personalities in the league, and of course, one of the Los Angeles Dodgers aces, accompanied Glasnow’s statements, being even more direct in his statement against MLB.

“They kept this under the rug for 4 years. Now they have an automatic reaction to change public perception. Hard to hear them talk about ‘competitive integrity’ when they (MLB) have no integrity in the first placeBauer concluded.

Bauer’s biggest annoyance with MLB is because the league decided to change the rules in the middle of the season, when it had assured players weeks ago that they would not have to worry about a thing about the regulations.

Bauer concluded with a video that he recorded from the dogout, in which he shows how he is dominating the grip of a ball thanks to sticky substances, and at the same time he asks MLB ironically if his action is legal or not. There is a lot of fabric left to cut.