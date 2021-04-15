MLB: Tigres manager AJ Hinch gave updated information on Miguel Cabrera’s injury

The manager of the Tigers from Detroit AJ Hinch presented updated information on injury from the Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera who was entered on the injured list of the MLB.

Indeed, AJ Hinch informed the media about the injury of Miguel Cabrera, where the helmsman explained that the Venezuelan is likely to increase activity during the next series of Tigers Detroit vs. the Athletics in Oakland.

The helmsman stated that Michael He has responded well to treatment on his biceps and is in a good mood.

AJ Hinch said Miguel Cabrera is likely to ramp up activity during the Tigers next series in Oakland. He has “responded well” to treatment on his biceps and is “in good spirits.” – Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) April 14, 2021

It is a great relief to know that the injury of Michael It is not serious and on the contrary, there are satisfactory progress on their physical condition.

Very soon we will see him in action, to continue in the pursuit of his valuable goals such as 500 home runs and 3,000 hits in the MLB.