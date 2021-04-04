MLB: This was the strikeout that Ronald Acuña Jr. received with the Braves from Héctor Neris for the Phillies (Video)

Let’s see the superb Punch that the Venezuelan gardener received from the Braves from Atlanta Ronald Acuña Jr. from the reliever of the Phillies from philadelphia Hector neris on the MLB.

On the day of Saturday that faced the Braves from Atlanta with Phillies Philadelphia, the meeting between the visiting outfielder and the Quaker reliever occurred in the top of the ninth inning.

Won the Phillies with a score of 4-0, there were two outs with the bases clean and they faced each other Neris vs the Abuser.

Acuna Jr. he received the first three bad pitches on the turn, then he received the first called strike, he swung to the second pitch for the second good pitch, to bring the count to the maximum of 3-2.

Then Neris he hit a 92 mph fastball into the inside corner for the third strike and with it the superb Punch to culminate the meeting with the triumph of the Quakers.

THE CURTAIN CLOSES! Héctor Neris finished the task and the locals are left with the victory # MLBxFOX Braves 0-4 Phillies pic.twitter.com/z7WsETYM30 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 3, 2021

The performance of the Dominican reliever was masterful, because he struck out all three batters he faced, Christian Paché, Pablo Sandoval and of course Ronald Acuña Jr.