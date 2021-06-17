MLB: This was the reunion in Houston of José Altuve and Dallas Keuchel (VIDEO)

The now pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, Dallas keuchel, had his return to what was his home, the Minute Maid Park of the Astros from Houston and had his reunion with the Venezuelan Jose Altuve, player with whom he was champion of the World Series of the Big leagues – MLB.

Here the video:

In addition, this reunion at second base of the Astros and the left-handed starter, joins the one that the Venezuelan himself had with AJ Hinch and the one that other members of the organization had with the former outfielder of this team, George Springer.

This was undoubtedly an emotional meeting, taking into account the relationship that Jose Altuve Y Dallas keuchel held as teammates in the Astros of Houston years ago in the Big leagues.