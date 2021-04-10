MLB: This was the great catch of Ronald Acuña Jr. with the Braves against the Phillies (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Ronald Acuña Jr. made a big catch with the Braves of Atlanta against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB.

In the top of the sixth inning with the Braves Up 3-1, the Phillies had two runners on base, with two outs on the board.

The Quauqeros batter gives a dangerous connection to the right field and the Abuser with a great run hits a jump decapitating the hit hitting a great zero, unleashing the madness in the fans present in the Los Park. Braves from Atlanta.

So basically @ ronaldacunajr24 is doing it all tonight. # HyundaiHighlight pic.twitter.com/Ua9Bx0vdzu – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 10, 2021

The Venezuelan has been making great plays recently, such as when he made a spectacular shot from right field and shot Bryce Harper at second base who wanted to extend his hit to make it a double.

Now he steals a double and at least two runs from the Quakers who could have tied the game by leaving the ranch burning, but the Abuser put order with that. great catch.