MLB: This was the first hit of the season for Ronald Acuña Jr. (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his first hit of the season 2021 of the MLB in it Opening day with the Braves from Atlanta.

In it Opening day that faced the Braves For Atlanta with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Abuser in the top of the fourth inning doubled across the third base line straight into left field, representing the first hit of the season for the Creole in the harvest.

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s first hit of the season is a double. pic.twitter.com/fDKGbWR0Ya – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) April 1, 2021

The Abusador started the campaign on the right foot by going 4-2, although he could not avoid the fall of his team before the Quakers with a score of 3-2, but to maintain that contact seen in the Opening Day, the expectations of having a great season, because his batting average is the one that must fundamentally improve to aspire to have great numbers.