MLB: This was Aníbal Sánchez’s first outing in the Pre-Olympic

The right pitcher Aníbal Sánchez, had his first outing with Venezuela in the Pre-olympic from Baseball And then we show you how this pitcher with extensive experience in the MLB.

Aníbal Sánchez on paper he is the best pitcher showing Venezuela in this Pre-olympic from Baseball and he was in charge of opening the first match of the tournament against his counterpart in Cuba. In addition, this contest could be for him a test of play for that new firm in the MLB.

Sanchez worked on the mound of Venezuela against Cuba for four innings, where he pitched 67, 44 in the strike zone, allowed eight hits, three runs, walked one and struck out only two in his first game of the season. Pre-olympic from Baseball of the Americas 2021.

This pitcher is one of the most renowned and experienced players to Venezuela and one of the most experienced who is playing this tournament Pre-Olympic, where this presentation could be a good showcase for those organizations of MLB consider signing him for one more year in the majors.

Aníbal Sánchez was replaced by Danny León and left winning Venezuela 4-3 in this debut of the tournament where they will seek qualification for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.