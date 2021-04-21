MLB: This is the ideal team from the video game MLB The Show 2021

The official video game of the Major League Baseball – MLB premiered today and we show you the team ideal that we will have in this edition of MLB The Show 2021.

Baseball Big leagues with the launch of MLB The Show 2021 It is finally complete this year and it could not be if the team of the best players for this video game, the best position by position.

Here the team:

Infielders: Freddie Freeman (1B), DJ LeMahieu (2B), Nolan Arenado (3B), Fernando Tatis Jr. (SS) Catcher: JT Realmuto (C) Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Starter) and Liam Hendricks (Reliever) Hitter Designated: Aaron Judge Outfielders: Christian Yelich (LF), Mike Trout (CF) and Mookie Betts (RF)

Position by position and also due to the weighting they received for this edition, these players are part of the team ideal of MLB The Show 2021 and this is also due to their high level as players in the Big leagues.

Enjoy these stars in the 2021 season of Big leagues and then be able to go to your TV to play with them on MLB The Show It must be incredible, which is why year after year this game is a reference on all platforms, even played by players.