MLB: This is how the duel between Aroldis Chapman vs Marwin González ended in the Red Sox vs Yankees game (Video)

The day of Sunday measured the Boston Red Sox vs the New York Yankees where one of the duels most interesting of the day: Aroldis chapman vs Marwin González.

In effect they measured Red Sox vs Yankees in the third game of the series at Yankee Stadium where the red-legged were looking for the sweep while the Mules avoided it at all costs.

For the Red Sox one of the figures of the day was the Creole Marwin gonzalez who had hit an important home run for his team in the seventh inning, as well as starring in the play of the night in the fourth inning.

The Yankees They came losing in the top of the ninth inning with a score of 4-3 and manager Boone put his closer on the mound Aroldis Chapman.

After receiving a double from Hunter Renfroe opening the inning, it was the turn that was vital for the Cuban to take out at any time, to keep the hopes of taking the inning at zero and it was against Gonzalez.

Chapman on the first pitch he threw a 98.3 mph fastball at which they called a strike.

On the second pitch Marwin was able to foul off a 98.7 mph fastball.

The Cuban, making use of his repertoire and the great moment he is living, surprised the Venezuelan with an 88.9 splitter to which he made a failed swing, which resulted in a masterful strikeout, where the Creole was not even close to hitting the ball and if I go further I think he never saw her.

It was a great out for Chapman because Gonzalez In pressing situations he usually responds and at that time he was a highly dangerous hitter, because even with a fly or a rolling ball he could make the runner move to 3B and therefore with another hit the run would be scored.

With that strikeout, the Cuban retired the other two batters to get another brilliant zero.