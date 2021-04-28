MLB: This is how the Braves manager reacted to Ronald Acuña Jr.’s home run.

The manager of the Braves from Atlanta, Brian Snitker, did not hesitate to react to the dantesque home run he hit Ronald Acuña Jr. against the Chicago Cubs in the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB.

After the Braves They will beat the Cubs 5-0, the manager Brian snitker without thinking he had words of praise for the tremendous home run he hit Ronald Acuña Jr., same that reached 481 feet of distance and was the eighth of the Venezuelan in the 2021 harvest of Big leagues.

“It amazes me how that ball comes out of that bat like that. I don’t know if I’ve ever been around someone who has witnessed it explode like that. I mean, it’s just absurd, ”he said. Snitker on the home run of Acuna Jr.

There is no doubt that Acuna Jr. causes great sensations in the MLB and well it is the case of his manager Snitker, who has made it clear that the Venezuelan is a wonderful player and one of the important Braves from Atlanta.

That home run from Ronald Acuña Jr. it was undoubtedly tremendous and also continues to be the offensive Braves so far this season in 2021 and leads the home run department in all of LA baseball. MLB.

#Braves MGR Brian Snitker on Ronald Acuña’s 481 foot home run: “It just amazes me how that ball comes off that bat like that. I don’t know that I’ve ever been around anybody that I’ve witnessed that it explodes off the bat like that. I mean, it’s just stupid.” – Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) April 28, 2021

Brian snitker for the ones Braves keep up that good walk, you will want Ronald Acuna continue tuning with the wood and contribute with hits what this team is looking for in the 2021 season of Big leagues.

Here’s the home run: