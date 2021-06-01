MLB: These were the best of May in the 2021 MLB season

The month of May in the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB, ended and then we show you the ideal teams of both the National League and the American, predominating in these many Latino players.

Today The official account of Las Mayores announced the two ideal teams (National League and American) of the month of May, second of the 2021 season of Big leagues and where we see players who were decisive with each of their organizations.

In addition, in these teams of May Latin power said present having a little more than 10 players from different Latin American nations who are performers and are having a great present in the MLB 2021.

American League:

LF – JD Martínez (Boston Red Sox) CF – Adolis García (Texas Rangers) RF – Teoscar Hernández (Toronto Blue Jays) SS – Xander Bogaerts (Boston Red Sox) 3B – Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox) 2B – José Altuve (Houston Astros) 1B – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays) C – Salvador Pérez (Kansas City Royals) SP – Rich Hill (Tampa Bay Rays) CP – Lian Hendriks (Oakland Athletics) DH – Yordan Alvarez (Houston Astros)

National League

LF – Jesse Winker (Cincinnati Reds) CF – Chris Taylor (Los Angeles Dodgers) RF – Nick Castellanos (Cincinnati Reds) SS – Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres) 3B – Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals) 2B – Adam Frazier (Pittsburgh Pirates) 1B – Max Muncy (Los Angeles Dodgers) SP – Kevin Gausman (San Francisco Giants) C – Will Smith (Los Angeles Dodgers) CP – Mark Melancon (San Diego Padres)

All these players were the best of the month of May and therefore they made up the best teams of the second month of the campaign in baseball from the Big leagues.