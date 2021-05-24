MLB: These are the horses with the wood in MLB 2021

The campaign of Big leagues (MLB) is on the way to its second month of action and has left us a lot of emotions, having until now a few leaders from batting who have been in charge of leading the offensive in this exciting harvest.

In almost two months into the campaign, we have seen countless hits, home runs and much more that have allowed us to enjoy baseball from the Big leagues this 2021, that is why today Monday, May 24, they wake up like the leaders from batting the following players.

Average

Nick Castellans (Cincinnati Reds) – .356 Jesse Winker (Cincinnati Reds) – 355 Yermín Mercedes (Chicago White Sox) – 347

Hits

Adam Frazier (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 61 hits Xander Boagerts (Boston Red Sox) – 59 hits Nick Castellans (Cincinnati Reds) – 58 hits

Home runs

Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) – 15 home runs Adolis Garcia (Texas Rangers) – 14 home runs Shohei Ohtani (Anaheim Angels) – 14 home runs Mitch Haniger (Seattle Mariners) – 13 home runs

Towed races

Trey Mancicni (Baltimore Orioles) – 41 RBIs Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox) – 39 RBIs

Stolen bases

White Merrifield (Kansas City Royals) – 13 steals Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Texas Rangers) – 10 steals Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres) – 10 steals