MLB: These are the batting leaders so far this 2021 season

The season 2021 from Big leagues (MLB) started a couple of weeks ago and has left us endless emotions, having so far some “surprises” leaders from batting.

In this dawn of the season 2021 we have enjoyed many hits in the MLB and of players who started at full speed and that is why this Monday they wake up like the leaders from batting of the Bell.

Average

Yermin Mercedes (Chicago White Sox) .535. Danny Mendick (Chicago White Sox) .500 Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins) .481

Hits

JD Martinez (Boston Red Sox) – 17 hits Cedric Mullins (Baltimore Orioles) – 17 hits Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) -16 hits Yermin Mercedes (Chicago White Sox) – 15 hits

Home runs

JD Martinez (Boston Red Sox) – 5 home runs Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins) 5 home runs Tyler Naquin (Cincinnati Reds) – 5 home runs Ryan McMahon (Colorado Rockies) – 5 home runs Nelson Cruz (Minnesota Twins) – 4 home runs

Towed races

JD Martinez (Boston Red Sox) – 16 runs Tyler Naquin (Cincinnati Reds) – 14 runs Nate Lowe (Texas Rangers) – 14 runs Kyle Tucker (Houston Astros) – 11 runs

Stolen bases

Ramon Laureano (Oakland Athletics) – 5 steals Garrett Hampson (Colorado Rockies) – 4 steals Javier Báez (Chicago Cubs) – 3 steals Marwin González (Boston Red Sox) – 2 steals