MLB: These are all the Mets injured in the 2021 Big Show

The Mets of New York have been suffering many injuries so far this 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and then we show you all his disabled players.

Despite having a total of 16 injuries on their roster, the Mets New York are the team that leads the National League East Division with everything and that currently do not have extremely important players on the field of play.

Here the injuries:

Jacob deGrom Noah Syndergaard Carlos Carrasco Taijuan Walker Seth Lugo Tommy Hunter Dellin Betances Pete Alonso Jeff McNeil José Martínez JD Davis Luis Guillorme Brandon Nimmo Michael Conforto Kevin Pillar Albert Almora Jr.

Infielder players, power hitters, relievers and quality starters, this is how all the injuries of the Mets so far 2021 season of MLB. However, Luis Rojas and his entire staff have managed to fill every gap because they continue to lead their division with a 20-17 record.

Pete Alonso, Kevin Pillar and Tommy Hunter are the newest players on the list of injuries of the Mets.

The Mets will want to overcome all these as soon as possible injuries, This is because every detail of its roster is being put together, thinking about the Playoffs and the much desired World Series that this organization is looking for in the 2021 season Big leagues.