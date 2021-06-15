MLB: The value of Red Sox player Marwin González in the majors

We are going to review what is the value of the Venezuelan player Marwin gonzalez of the Boston Red Sox on the MLB.

On Sunday when the red-legged were losing by a wide advantage to the Toronto Blue Jays, they decided to place the versatile on the mound. Marwin gonzalez where he threw an inning without complications.

That drew attention and not because a position player did pitcher work, but because once again it shows that the criollo is a true workhorse of manager Alex Cora.

Let’s recall the series the red-legged ones played against the New York Yankees, where he played a vital role in his team’s sweep against the Mules at Yankee Stadium.

You have to remember that he played a formidable second baseman, in addition to hitting a vital home run that allowed him to come from behind on the final day of the pre-named series in New York.

The Red Sox are not fighting the postseason by chance, but manager Alex Cora managed to gather a nucleus with Kike Hernández, Rafael Devers, JD Martínez, Boagarts and the Venezuelan Gonzalez who coincided with the Puerto Rican helmsman with the Astros in 2017.

There he played a role similar to what he has been doing with the red-legged and with or without cheating, he hit the most important hit of the World Series for the Astros, matching the match with his connection to the infallible Kenley Jansen, which allowed him to force the extra inning, where they took the victory and changed the history of the Series.

It should be remembered that the first game was won by the Dodgers with Kershaw in a brilliant plan and being three outs from getting up 2-0, Marwin’s bombshell took the delicacy of victory out of the mouths of the Californians and gave him real life his team, who came and killed each other in long and exciting seven games.

Marwin’s Value in the Major Leagues:

He is immense, incalculable, because he is one of those players who are not very expensive, who can play any position in the infield and in the outfield, who has a great experience of having won a World Series with the Astros.

It is true that he can be accused of cheating, but the home run he gave to Jansen in Los Angeles was not with the sound of any drum but with pure wood of the bat and strength in the arms.

With the twins Marwin He could not leave any mark because that team really in the postseason nothing works out for him, since he has a very long string of losses in the postseason and a single suit does not make a mountain, since Marwin is a good player, but he is not a magician nor is he known for working miracles.

In this season with the Red Sox, he is with a manager who knows him like that amulet, that postseason horse that he requires and although it is true, the red-legged ones are not in the first place, but they are opting to play the wild card duel.

Now is the season and Cora knows that she has her warriors included Marwin between them, despite hitting 196 on average, with just 2 home runs and 16 RBIs, but he plays with his heart and already knows what it is to win.