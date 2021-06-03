MLB: The super change the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins could make in the middle of the season

The season as it unfolds may see one or more of the favorite teams struggle with what they are like. Yankees from New York, that’s why I present the mega change who can star in the middle of the season with the Marlins from Miami in the MLB.

Unlike previous seasons, the position of the Yankees When we enter the month of June, it is not for comfort and it can be difficult for them to access the playoffs if they do not take measures how to strengthen the squad by reinforcing their weakest points.

That is why I believe that the Mules may have a large part or all of the solution to their problems, if they make a direct trade with the Miami Marlins where one of the CEOs is their eternal captain Derek Jeter.

THE MEGA CHANGE:

The Yankees would receive from the Marlins a Venezuelan package more valuable than the flour itself to make our so tasty arepas.

I mean, pitcher Pablo López, shortstop Miguel Rojas and first baseman Jesús Aguilar would be moving to New York.

But like everything in life, to receive you have to give and in any transaction of these characteristics they will ask the Yankees for Gleyber Torres, Gary Sánchez, Miguel Andújar.

It could also be that the Yankees have to add a minor league player or two, but I think the weight of the change for the Marlins lies with Gleyber.

On the other hand, the weight of the Yankees in that transaction would be the arrival of Aguilar and López.

I don’t mean to say that Gary and Andújar would not be important with the Marlins, but that the great interest for this negotiation falls on Torres.

The same happens with Rojas and the Yankees, who are looking to resolve the position of the shortstop, without ruling out that they acquire another via free agency, but that is another issue that we will address in due course.

What do the Yankees get?

A shortstop like Miguel Rojas, with great leadership in the Marlins who enjoys the respect of his manager Don Mattingly and his other teammates, where he can give the Mulos infield stability that they so badly need and that his excellent defense is more than proven. , who has left the following numbers: 275 average, with 3 home runs and 16 RBIs.

Despite Miguel having suffered a fracture in one of his fingers, I believe that by July 31 he could be recovered and enter into this mega change between mules and fish.

A first baseman like Jesús Aguilar, whose position has been alternating in the Los Mulos harvest between Jay Bruce (retired), LeMahieu, Ford, Andújar, in short, would fit the bill, who is hitting for an average 254, 9 home runs and 38 RBIs.

Finally, a great pitcher whose record does not speak of the great level he has shown this season with the fish, who in 11 games is 1-3, with an ERA of 2.71 and 59 strikeouts in 63 innings.

What do the Marlins get?

In one they receive three players of high Latin American caliber that can be used to finish making a squad of weight with a Latin seal.

The jewel in the crown would be the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres, who can be the greatest idol of the Miami fans and depending on how he adapts to the team and the city, he could be the player that makes many fans go to the park to see him play. that rally.

If he is already a celebrity in New York, he can join the fish market and be the true leader and image of the city, where we will probably see him again playing second base since it is the position where the son of Don Eusebio.

This season he is hitting a 262 average, with two home runs and 19 RBIs.

Gary Sánchez without the pressure of being a bad defensive receiver in the Bronx and it would not be surprising if manager Mattingly puts him to play the initial or uses him as a role similar to Panda Pablo Sandoval with the Braves, as well as how he can be a coin of change with another set.

But if he reaches the Marlins and stays in the team, he may be, together with Torres, one of the leaders of the squad after the departure of Miguel Rojas from the fish.

In the current season, he is hitting a 208 average, with six homers and thirteen RBIs, but when he hits the ball, it really cries.

Finally, Miguel Andujar is a good player who can play the corner positions in the infield and the outfield is also one of those role players that can also be useful in a ball club and in this case the fish can benefit. with your arrival.

The Dominican this season in just 73 at-bats, is hitting 233 with two homers and four RBIs.