MLB: The story of the boy who traveled from Guatemala to Atlanta to see Ronald Acuña Jr. (Video)

We are going to know the great story of boy what traveled since Guatemala towards the city of Atlanta to meet the star gardener of the Braves by Atlana Ronald Acuña Jr. in a game of the MLB.

The day on Friday faced the Braves vs Phillies in Atlanta, where the Abuser was the figure of the encounter with a colossal home run.

About this game, a person who identifies himself on twitter as Colo (@Colochinnis) published the following tweet with a moving video:

“This is my 5th at his first baseball game on Friday night. We flew from Guatemala, Central America just so he could see his idol @ ronaldacunajr24

His reaction to Acuñas HR is priceless, okay, I cried too! “

How it could be seen is the trip that the father surely made with a lot of sacrifice from Guatemala to the city of Atlanta, so that his son could see his great idol Ronald Acuña Jr. play.

The friend Colo tagged the Abuser of course, who upon seeing the publication of such a spectacular video, posted the following message on his twitter account:

“This is the part of the game that I love the most! Thanks to you and the little one for the video and I hope to bring more moments like this! ”.

This is the part of the game that I love the most! Thank you and the little one for the video and I hope I can bring more moments like this! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/SZHpO0mUAc – Ronald Acuna Jr (@ ronaldacunajr24) April 11, 2021

The story ends with a more than happy ending:

As we say in Venezuela, the errand was done because the little 5-year-old boy was able to see the Abusador play live, in the same ball park and incidentally saw one of his monstrous home runs.

Well, the story did not end there because it turns out that on Sunday the family of Guatemala was placed in much better seats at ground level and the little one was able to meet in person Ronald Acuña Jr. to whom he could shake hands and took a few photos of this magnificent experience.