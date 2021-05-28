MLB: The reactions generated by the ridiculous blunder caused by Javier Báez in the defense of the Pittsburgh Pirates

The play that has gone around the world in the MLB It is the mistake made by the first baseman Will Craig of the Pirates before a hit by the Puerto Rican of the Chicago Cubs Javier Baez.

On Wednesday’s day the Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates were seen where we could see how baseball should not be played on behalf of the Pirates.

In the top of the third inning the Cubs were leading 1-0, there were two outs and he was running back at second base, when Javier Baez hit a roll for the SS.

When the shot arrived at first base, before Will Craig stepped on the base, it was provoked by Báez who did not allow himself to be touched and went backwards, while Will instead of touching the pad, began to chase the Puerto Rican, thus like in the cartoons the Coyote to the Roadrunner.

The result was more dire than expected, as Craig incredibly chased Báez to the plate and was surprised when Contreras came to the plate, to which the first baseman passed the ball to the receiver where they called safe, where the receiver lost the ball and launched to 1B where the Puerto Rican not only reached the first base safely, but also how there was another bad pitch and reached second base.

The networks did not wait and some journalists of different nationalities demonstrated, alluding to the ridiculous blunder of the buccaneers’ first base.

