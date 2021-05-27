MLB: The milestones Shane Bieber hit in another brilliant 2021 outing

The ace of Indians from Cleveland, Shane bieber, remains unworkable in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and this Thursday he achieved a new victory, in which he left several marks that we are going to show you below.

Shane bieber commanded the victory of the Indians 5-3 against the Detroit Tigers, having a performance of 12 strikeouts, four walks, a single hit and an earned run in seven innings of work, proving again why he is the current Cy Young of the Big leagues.

Also highlighting that Bieber was thrown a no-hitter until Jonathan Schoop hit a home run in the seventh inning, but despite that, the right-hander Indians closed in style a new opening of the 2021 harvest of MLB.

Here are the marks he got today:

Shane bieber With his strikeouts this Thursday against the Tigers, he became the first pitcher of the MLB to reach 100 chocolates in the current 2021 season. He became the pitcher of the Indians fastest hitting 600 strikeouts in his career MLB, doing so in 77 and 473.2 innings pitched Joined Yu Darvish and Dwight Gooden as the starting pitchers with 600 or more strikeouts in their first 77 games in MLB

Undoubtedly Bieber he is eager to defend that Cy Young achieved in the 2021 season, having so far the numbers to compete for it.

After this new departure, the ace of Indians he now has a 3.13 ERA, 5-3 in wins and losses and a total of 110 strikeouts in the MLB 2021.